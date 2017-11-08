Indio Man Missing After Leaving Home for Doctor's Appointment

Police sought the public's help today in locating an Indio man who went missing last week after leaving home to go to a doctor's appointment in Rancho Mirage.

Robert Augustine McCarthy left home around 8 a.m. last Thursday and boarded a SunLine bus. He called his daughter just before 1 p.m., using a cellphone belonging to an employee at the Westfield Palm Desert mall.

He was supposed to return home to Indio following his 4 p.m. appointment but never returned.

McCarthy is about 60 years old, white, 5-foot-8 and weighs around 170 pounds. Police say he does not have any serious medical issues.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts was asked to call the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4057 or the Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.