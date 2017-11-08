Indio Man Missing After Leaving Home for Doctor's Appointment - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Indio Man Missing After Leaving Home for Doctor's Appointment

Posted: Updated:
Indio, CA -

Police sought the public's help today in locating an Indio man who went missing last week after leaving home to go to a doctor's appointment in Rancho Mirage.

Robert Augustine McCarthy left home around 8 a.m. last Thursday and boarded a SunLine bus. He called his daughter just before 1 p.m., using a cellphone belonging to an employee at the Westfield Palm Desert mall.

He was supposed to return home to Indio following his 4 p.m. appointment but never returned.

McCarthy is about 60 years old, white, 5-foot-8 and weighs around 170 pounds. Police say he does not have any serious medical issues.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts was asked to call the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4057 or the Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Palm Springs

    Palm Springs Makes History in City Council Election

    Palm Springs Makes History in City Council Election

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:04 AM EST2017-11-08 08:04:13 GMT

    Palm Springs makes history as Lisa Middleton becomes the first openly transgender person to be elected to a political office in California.  "Another glass ceiling has been broken.

    Palm Springs makes history as Lisa Middleton becomes the first openly transgender person to be elected to a political office in California.  "Another glass ceiling has been broken.

  • Indio

    Water Bugs Infesting Pools Across The Coachella Valley

    Water Bugs Infesting Pools Across The Coachella Valley

    Monday, November 6 2017 10:03 PM EST2017-11-07 03:03:08 GMT
    KMIR news received numerous calls and emails to our newsroom about a bug infestation in pools across the Coachella Valley. Vector Control and an entomologist at College of the Desert said this is a problem across the valley. Related: Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods Vector Control said the bugs are known as water boatmen. They are aquatic bugs that can fly as adults. The insects are completely harmless, but nuisance, especially for anyone...
    KMIR news received numerous calls and emails to our newsroom about a bug infestation in pools across the Coachella Valley. Vector Control and an entomologist at College of the Desert said this is a problem across the valley. Related: Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods Vector Control said the bugs are known as water boatmen. They are aquatic bugs that can fly as adults. The insects are completely harmless, but nuisance, especially for anyone...

  • Calexico

    Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender in Calexico

    Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender in Calexico

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 1:32 PM EST2017-11-07 18:32:13 GMT

    U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender, who illegally entered the United States Sunday morning. 

    U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender, who illegally entered the United States Sunday morning. 

Powered by Frankly