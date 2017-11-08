Border Patrol Arrests Former DACA Recipient

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man who was a previous DACA recipient late Monday night near downtown Calexico.

At around 11:50 p.m., on Monday, agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol Station were notified by Remote Video Surveillance Systems (RVSS) operators that an individual had made an illegal entry approximately 3.5 miles east of the Calexico downtown area. RVSS operators obtained visual of the subject running north from the international boundary fence.

Story: Border Patrol Arrests Woman Convicted of Sex Trafficking

After running about 200 yards north of the fence, the man laid down on the ground. The subject stood up and attempted to abscond by running away as agents approached him to make the arrest. After a brief foot chase, agents caught and detained the subject. The man was arrested and transported to the Calexico station for processing.

Border Patrol agents conducted records checks which revealed the 23-year-old man was Juan Manuel Montes-Bojorquez, a Mexican citizen who had been previously removed to Mexico on February 19, 2017, through the Calexico Port of Entry. Montes is a prior DACA beneficiary who was previously removed from the country after he was arrested attempting to illegally enter the U.S.

Story: Border Patrol Arrests Man with Sexual Assault Warrant

“Our agents witnessed and arrested Mr. Bojorquez making an illegal entry into the United States for the second time this year,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “Border Patrol Agents will always stop, detain, and arrest anyone making an illegal entry into the country irrespective of their immigration or citizenship status."

Montes was booked into the Imperial County Jail on pending charges of re-entry after removal.