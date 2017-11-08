Starbucks Offering Buy One Get One Free Holiday Drinks - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Starbucks Offering Buy One Get One Free Holiday Drinks

Posted: Updated:

Starbucks will be offering a buy one, get one free deal this weekend for six of their holiday beverages. 

The deal is part of their "Give Good Share Event," encouraging customers to share a holiday beverage with their loves ones. 

All you have to do is buy a holiday drink at participating locations November 9th through November 13th from 2-5pm, and you will get a free one in return.

Holiday Beverages Include: 

  • Chestnut praline latter
  • Peppermint mocha
  • Caramel brulee latte
  • Gingerbread latte
  • Eggnog latte
  • Holiday spice flat white
  • Teavana joy brewed tea

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Palm Springs

    Palm Springs Makes History in City Council Election

    Palm Springs Makes History in City Council Election

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:04 AM EST2017-11-08 08:04:13 GMT

    Palm Springs makes history as Lisa Middleton becomes the first openly transgender person to be elected to a political office in California.  "Another glass ceiling has been broken.

    Palm Springs makes history as Lisa Middleton becomes the first openly transgender person to be elected to a political office in California.  "Another glass ceiling has been broken.

  • Indio

    Water Bugs Infesting Pools Across The Coachella Valley

    Water Bugs Infesting Pools Across The Coachella Valley

    Monday, November 6 2017 10:03 PM EST2017-11-07 03:03:08 GMT
    KMIR news received numerous calls and emails to our newsroom about a bug infestation in pools across the Coachella Valley. Vector Control and an entomologist at College of the Desert said this is a problem across the valley. Related: Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods Vector Control said the bugs are known as water boatmen. They are aquatic bugs that can fly as adults. The insects are completely harmless, but nuisance, especially for anyone...
    KMIR news received numerous calls and emails to our newsroom about a bug infestation in pools across the Coachella Valley. Vector Control and an entomologist at College of the Desert said this is a problem across the valley. Related: Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods Vector Control said the bugs are known as water boatmen. They are aquatic bugs that can fly as adults. The insects are completely harmless, but nuisance, especially for anyone...

  • Calexico

    Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender in Calexico

    Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender in Calexico

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 1:32 PM EST2017-11-07 18:32:13 GMT

    U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender, who illegally entered the United States Sunday morning. 

    U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender, who illegally entered the United States Sunday morning. 

Powered by Frankly