Gas Prices Rise Even Higher After Tax Increase - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella Valley

Gas Prices Rise Even Higher After Tax Increase

Posted: Updated:
Coachella Valley Region -

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline across the Coachella Valley has risen after a statewide 12-cent a gallon gasoline tax increase went into effect last Wednesday. But gas stations across the Valley seem to have risen prices even higher.

The average price in Riverside and San Bernardino counties has risen nine consecutive days, increasing 22.9 cents, including 2.3 cents on Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 14.7 cents more than one week ago, 19.8 cents higher than one month ago and 40.3 cents greater than one year ago.

Aside from the tax increase, one reason for the sharp price increase is ``an unexpectedly strong demand for gasoline in October linked to warmer weather across the U.S.,'' Marie Montgomery of the Automobile Club of Southern California told City News Service.

A second factor is that many refineries that had put off scheduled maintenance due to supply concerns stemming from disruptions caused by Hurricane Harvey are now performing that maintenance, causing fears of inadequate supply, Montgomery said.

Here's where you can find cheap gas across the Coachella Valley (according to Gas Buddy):

Desert Hot Springs - Vons - 14200 Palm Dr. - $2.98
Palm Springs - Arco - 3689 N Indian Canyon Dr. - $2.95
Rancho Mirage - Chevron - 36101 Bob Hope Dr. - $3.04
Palm Desert - USA Gasoline - 72300 CA-111 - $2.95
Bermuda Dunes - Ralphs - 42150 Washington St. - $2.95
Indio - Arco - 82338 CA-111 - $2.97


 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Palm Springs

    Palm Springs Makes History in City Council Election

    Palm Springs Makes History in City Council Election

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:04 AM EST2017-11-08 08:04:13 GMT

    Palm Springs makes history as Lisa Middleton becomes the first openly transgender person to be elected to a political office in California.  "Another glass ceiling has been broken.

    Palm Springs makes history as Lisa Middleton becomes the first openly transgender person to be elected to a political office in California.  "Another glass ceiling has been broken.

  • Indio

    Water Bugs Infesting Pools Across The Coachella Valley

    Water Bugs Infesting Pools Across The Coachella Valley

    Monday, November 6 2017 10:03 PM EST2017-11-07 03:03:08 GMT
    KMIR news received numerous calls and emails to our newsroom about a bug infestation in pools across the Coachella Valley. Vector Control and an entomologist at College of the Desert said this is a problem across the valley. Related: Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods Vector Control said the bugs are known as water boatmen. They are aquatic bugs that can fly as adults. The insects are completely harmless, but nuisance, especially for anyone...
    KMIR news received numerous calls and emails to our newsroom about a bug infestation in pools across the Coachella Valley. Vector Control and an entomologist at College of the Desert said this is a problem across the valley. Related: Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods Vector Control said the bugs are known as water boatmen. They are aquatic bugs that can fly as adults. The insects are completely harmless, but nuisance, especially for anyone...

  • Calexico

    Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender in Calexico

    Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender in Calexico

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 1:32 PM EST2017-11-07 18:32:13 GMT

    U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender, who illegally entered the United States Sunday morning. 

    U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender, who illegally entered the United States Sunday morning. 

Powered by Frankly