Gas Prices Rise Even Higher After Tax Increase

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline across the Coachella Valley has risen after a statewide 12-cent a gallon gasoline tax increase went into effect last Wednesday. But gas stations across the Valley seem to have risen prices even higher.

The average price in Riverside and San Bernardino counties has risen nine consecutive days, increasing 22.9 cents, including 2.3 cents on Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 14.7 cents more than one week ago, 19.8 cents higher than one month ago and 40.3 cents greater than one year ago.

Aside from the tax increase, one reason for the sharp price increase is ``an unexpectedly strong demand for gasoline in October linked to warmer weather across the U.S.,'' Marie Montgomery of the Automobile Club of Southern California told City News Service.

A second factor is that many refineries that had put off scheduled maintenance due to supply concerns stemming from disruptions caused by Hurricane Harvey are now performing that maintenance, causing fears of inadequate supply, Montgomery said.

Here's where you can find cheap gas across the Coachella Valley (according to Gas Buddy):

Desert Hot Springs - Vons - 14200 Palm Dr. - $2.98

Palm Springs - Arco - 3689 N Indian Canyon Dr. - $2.95

Rancho Mirage - Chevron - 36101 Bob Hope Dr. - $3.04

Palm Desert - USA Gasoline - 72300 CA-111 - $2.95

Bermuda Dunes - Ralphs - 42150 Washington St. - $2.95

Indio - Arco - 82338 CA-111 - $2.97



