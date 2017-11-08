One-Acre Thermal Mulch Fire Triggers Fire Department, Environmen - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Thermal

One-Acre Thermal Mulch Fire Triggers Fire Department, Environmental Health Response

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Thermal, CA -

A stubborn mulch fire in Thermal today triggered concerns about potential health risks.

The fire, burning in ``thick debris,'' was reported just after 7 a.m. in the 87000 block of Avenue 66. More than a dozen firefighters sent to the scene found one acre of green waste mulch piles ablaze, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Representatives from Riverside County Environmental Health and the Southern California Air Quality Management District also responded to deal with any potential public health risks that could arise from the fire, which had not been contained as of 10:15 a.m., Newman said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Palm Springs

    Palm Springs Makes History in City Council Election

    Palm Springs Makes History in City Council Election

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:04 AM EST2017-11-08 08:04:13 GMT

    Palm Springs makes history as Lisa Middleton becomes the first openly transgender person to be elected to a political office in California.  "Another glass ceiling has been broken.

    Palm Springs makes history as Lisa Middleton becomes the first openly transgender person to be elected to a political office in California.  "Another glass ceiling has been broken.

  • Indio

    Water Bugs Infesting Pools Across The Coachella Valley

    Water Bugs Infesting Pools Across The Coachella Valley

    Monday, November 6 2017 10:03 PM EST2017-11-07 03:03:08 GMT
    KMIR news received numerous calls and emails to our newsroom about a bug infestation in pools across the Coachella Valley. Vector Control and an entomologist at College of the Desert said this is a problem across the valley. Related: Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods Vector Control said the bugs are known as water boatmen. They are aquatic bugs that can fly as adults. The insects are completely harmless, but nuisance, especially for anyone...
    KMIR news received numerous calls and emails to our newsroom about a bug infestation in pools across the Coachella Valley. Vector Control and an entomologist at College of the Desert said this is a problem across the valley. Related: Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods Vector Control said the bugs are known as water boatmen. They are aquatic bugs that can fly as adults. The insects are completely harmless, but nuisance, especially for anyone...

  • Calexico

    Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender in Calexico

    Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender in Calexico

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 1:32 PM EST2017-11-07 18:32:13 GMT

    U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender, who illegally entered the United States Sunday morning. 

    U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender, who illegally entered the United States Sunday morning. 

Powered by Frankly