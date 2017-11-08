Palm Springs Makes History in City Council Election

Palm Springs makes history as Lisa Middleton becomes the first openly transgender person to be elected to a political office in California.

"Another glass ceiling has been broken. For young people who are transgender all over the United States, they are going to have examples for what they can do," Middleton said after her election night party in an exclusive interview with KMIR. "It says Palm Springs is going to judge you by the content of your character and by the work you're able to accomplish."

Middleton, a former insurance manager and auditor, is one of the strong leads in Tuesday's municipal election in Palm Springs.

Also leading, attorney Christy Holstege. Holstege is the first millennial to run for Palm Springs City Council.

Councilmembers Ginny Foat and Chris Mills did not run for re-election, leaving two open seats on the November ballot. Foat and Mills were the last two members from the previous council under former mayor Steve Pougnet. Pougnet is accused of taking bribes for downtown developments.

