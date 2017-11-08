Palm Springs Makes History in City Council Election

Two people are dead and three others are injured following a major two-car crash in La Quinta.
Two people are dead and three others are injured following a major two-car crash in La Quinta.
Coachella Valley native Timothy Bradley presented a $5,000 check Tuesday to an Indio elementary school in conjunction with the publication of a biography, geared toward middle-grade reachers, that details how he overcame a troubled childhood to become a five-time World Champion boxer.
Coachella Valley native Timothy Bradley presented a $5,000 check Tuesday to an Indio elementary school in conjunction with the publication of a biography, geared toward middle-grade reachers, that details how he overcame a troubled childhood to become a five-time World Champion boxer.