Xavier Prep girls' volleyball has eyes on State Tournament

Xavier Prep volleyball was knocked out in the third round of playoffs but their storied season may not be over.

The Saints have a good chance to receive a bid to the state tournament.

The CIF state committee meets November 11th to put together the 2017 brackets. For state, the semi-finalists have an automatic bid. But since Xavier Prep finished in the quarterfinals, they received an invitation and must wait until November 12th to see if they get their ticket punched. If they do, they will play on November 15th.