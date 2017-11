Local runners are preparing to run against the best as CIF-Southern Section cross country prelims begin Friday.

Ten local schools will have runners on the course. Link to Heat Sheet: http://www.prepcaltrack.com/2017/11/04/cif-ss-prelims-heat-sheets-6/

The top 24 teams will move on to finals. The top 7 finals teams will move on to the state meet.

La Quinta girls’ and Indio boys’ swept all three DVL races to be named this year’s league champs.