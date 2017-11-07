Fire Destroys Three Homes at the Salton Sea Beach

Three people are without homes tonight after a fire near the Salton Sea destroyed three structures and damaged two others. People living there said the fire destroyed everything. "I had family photos, things that can't be replaced. I lost everything. Everything," said Rita Ranee Lopez through tears.

Related: Home Severely Damaged by Fire in Indio

Ed Alfonso lived next door to Lopez. He said he was making coffee early Tuesday morning, when his fire pit burst into flames. Fire fighters said they received the call around 7:00AM. "I've lost everything I own," Alfonso said. "It's just me and my puppy. We got out alive."

Alfonso said the flames burned extremely fast. "It just went up, straight up like a wall. I ran and got the hose and called 911, and went and got the hose until the hose burnt off," he said about the chaotic morning.

All that is left to Alfonso's home is a pile of ruble and concrete steps that lead to no where. "All my stuff, all my keepsakes and belongings, I collected Elvis Presley memorabilia, Star Trek memorabilia, all of that stuff is just gone," he said.

For Lopez, memories of her mom are now burnt to a crisp. "My mom's home chest. She's been gone for over 10 years and that was all I had left of her," Lopez explained. She said this past year has already been difficult, and now losing her home feels like she's hit rock bottom. "Close to as bad as this was when my husband left me and I got divorced. The last year and a half has already been really terrible," Lopez said.

The Red Cross is helping the people who have been displaced, but they told KMIR News the hardest part is losing the places they called home.