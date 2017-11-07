Boxer and CV Native Timothy Bradley Presents $5,000 Check to Ind - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Boxer and CV Native Timothy Bradley Presents $5,000 Check to Indio School

Posted:
Indio, CA -

Coachella Valley native Timothy Bradley presented a $5,000 check Tuesday to an Indio elementary school  in conjunction with the publication of a biography, geared toward middle-grade reachers, that details how he overcame a troubled childhood to become a five-time World Champion boxer.

``Hard to Heart: How Boxer Tim Bradley Won Championships and Respect'' was written by former Los Angeles Times sports editor Bill Dwyre. He published the book through his own company, Back Story Publishing, which covers athletes and their contributions to the community and regularly makes $5,000 contributions to the charity of the subject's choice.

Bradley, who grew up in Cathedral City, and his wife Monica chose the library at the Amelia Earhart Elementary School of International Studies.

``I never expected to have a bio written about me,'' the retired boxer said. ``It's a double thrill that one has been and that it's for young people. I believe in reading, education and pursuing your dreams, and I hope the lessons I learned the hard way, and that Bill talked about in the book, will help other kids find a smoother path.''

Each of the more than 900 students in attendance at this morning's presentation received a copy of ``Hard to Heart'' and a classroom copy -- autographed by Bradley and Dwyre -- was also provided to each teacher.

The check was accepted by Ann Morales, principal at Amelia Earhart Elementary, and Desert Sands Unified Superintendent Scott Bailey.

