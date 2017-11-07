BevMo! Seeks to Fill More Than 700 Holiday Positions

BevMo!, the leading West Coast adult beverage retailer, is anticipating a very ‘spirited’ holiday season, and to handle the holiday rush, it is seeking to fill 720 positions across its 166 stores in Arizona, California and Washington.

The specialty retailer began accepting applications last month to fill hundreds of positions, including store manager; assistant manager; both full and part time sales associates and receivers; and wine, liquor and beer experts, aptly called “BevMologists.”

To handle the holiday traffic, BevMo! is adding approximately 650 new workers to its California locations, 25 to its Seattle area stores and 45 employees to its Phoenix area locations.

BevMo! benefits include up to a 30% employee discount, product education training workshops and tasting events, as well as the potential for the seasonal position to turn into a full-time job. Additionally, 75% of BevMo!’s store management positions are filled through internal promotion, making it ideal for those looking for a career path with growth opportunities.

“BevMo! is one of the most exciting places to shop during the holiday season,” said Doug Chavis, HR business partner & talent manager for BevMo!. “We’re still looking for great people who want to join the excitement.”