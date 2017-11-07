BevMo! Seeks to Fill More Than 700 Holiday Positions - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella Valley

BevMo! Seeks to Fill More Than 700 Holiday Positions

Posted: Updated:
Coachella Valley Region -

BevMo!, the leading West Coast adult beverage retailer, is anticipating a very ‘spirited’ holiday season, and to handle the holiday rush, it is seeking to fill 720 positions across its 166 stores in Arizona, California and Washington.

The specialty retailer began accepting applications last month to fill hundreds of positions, including store manager; assistant manager; both full and part time sales associates and receivers; and wine, liquor and beer experts, aptly called “BevMologists.”

To handle the holiday traffic, BevMo! is adding approximately 650 new workers to its California locations, 25 to its Seattle area stores and 45 employees to its Phoenix area locations.

BevMo! benefits include up to a 30% employee discount, product education training workshops and tasting events, as well as the potential for the seasonal position to turn into a full-time job. Additionally, 75% of BevMo!’s store management positions are filled through internal promotion, making it ideal for those looking for a career path with growth opportunities.

“BevMo! is one of the most exciting places to shop during the holiday season,” said Doug Chavis, HR business partner & talent manager for BevMo!. “We’re still looking for great people who want to join the excitement.”

Since it began accepting applications October 2, the company has received more than 3,900 applications from prospective job seekers. Last year BevMo! received more than 9,500 applications for its 700 job openings. Interested beer, wine and liquor lovers can apply online at www.bevmo.com/careers.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • La Quinta

    Coroner's Identify Victims in Two-Car Crash in La Quinta

    Coroner's Identify Victims in Two-Car Crash in La Quinta

    Monday, November 6 2017 12:50 PM EST2017-11-06 17:50:51 GMT

    Two people are dead and three others are injured following a major two-car crash in La Quinta. 

    Two people are dead and three others are injured following a major two-car crash in La Quinta. 

  • Indio

    Water Bugs Infesting Pools Across The Coachella Valley

    Water Bugs Infesting Pools Across The Coachella Valley

    Monday, November 6 2017 10:03 PM EST2017-11-07 03:03:08 GMT
    KMIR news received numerous calls and emails to our newsroom about a bug infestation in pools across the Coachella Valley. Vector Control and an entomologist at College of the Desert said this is a problem across the valley. Related: Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods Vector Control said the bugs are known as water boatmen. They are aquatic bugs that can fly as adults. The insects are completely harmless, but nuisance, especially for anyone...
    KMIR news received numerous calls and emails to our newsroom about a bug infestation in pools across the Coachella Valley. Vector Control and an entomologist at College of the Desert said this is a problem across the valley. Related: Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods Vector Control said the bugs are known as water boatmen. They are aquatic bugs that can fly as adults. The insects are completely harmless, but nuisance, especially for anyone...

  • Desert Hot Springs

    Tipster and Police Stop Ambush Killings

    Tipster and Police Stop Ambush Killings

    Monday, November 6 2017 10:19 PM EST2017-11-07 03:19:44 GMT

    Darrell Culwell says he and his family were celebrating his his son's birthday on Friday night on Calle Azteca in Desert Hot Springs when suddenly they heard a police helicopter circling above then a team of swat officers surround the home on the corner, "It's really scary because that's really been 

    Darrell Culwell says he and his family were celebrating his his son's birthday on Friday night on Calle Azteca in Desert Hot Springs when suddenly they heard a police helicopter circling above then a team of swat officers surround the home on the corner, "It's really scary because that's really been 

Powered by Frankly