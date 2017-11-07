Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender in Calexico

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender, who illegally entered the United States Sunday morning.

At approximately 5:36 p.m., Border Patrol agents patrolling approximately one mile east of the Calexico Port of Entry, observed a man illegally enter the United States after he scaled over the international boundary fence. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the Calexico Station for processing.

Agents conducted record checks and identified the man as Gerardo Enriquez-Gallegos. The man had been previously convicted of Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14, which he was sentenced to three years probation and 180 days in jail.

Furthermore, record checks revealed Enriquez subsequently was ordered removed by an Immigration Judge on Jan. 7, 2002. Enriquez, a 35-year- old Mexican citizen, will be prosecuted for Re-Entry- After-Removal.