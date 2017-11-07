Four-Alarm Fire Destroys Multiple Homes Near Salton Sea Beach - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Salton Sea

Four-Alarm Fire Destroys Multiple Homes Near Salton Sea Beach

Posted: Updated:
Salton Sea, CA -

A four-alarm fire broke out on the 3400 Block of Thermal Avenue Tuesday morning near the Salton Sea Beach.

A total of three structures have been destroyed, displacing two to three families from their homes. Two additional structures were exposed to the fire and damaged, but were not completely destroyed.

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene totaling 11 engines, 45 firefighters, and 30 other personnel. As of 10:00 AM, the fire is contained and crews began the clean up and are expected to remain on scene for 2-3 hours, after that they will be on fire watch.

The Red Cross has been activated to help the displaced families.

