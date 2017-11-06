Rancho Mirage swinging way through CIF-SS Division 4 playoff bracket

Rancho Mirage is the only girls' tennis team left in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs and they are swinging their way through the Division 4 playoff bracket.

The No. 4 ranked Rattlers were back on their home court today for quarterfinals after a decisive 11-7 win on Friday at North Torrance. Rancho Mirage played host to St. Lucy's and won 12-6.

It's been 2-years since Rancho Mirage lost at home and the Rattlers are showing no signs of ending their winning streak.

This is the Rattlers first season playing in Division 4. They were moved up after an impressive 2016 season going undefeated and crowned Division 5 champs.

Ratters tennis head coach Owen McIntosh says the secret to their success is depth.