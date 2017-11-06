Tipster and Police Stop Ambush Killings

Darrell Culwell says he and his family were celebrating his his son's birthday on Friday night on Calle Azteca in Desert Hot Springs when suddenly they heard a police helicopter circling above then a team of swat officers surround the home on the corner, "It's really scary because that's really been a real quiet house had no problems here with them on the street," Culwell adds that in the 10 years he's lived on the street he's never seen anything like that happen.

City's spokesperson Doria Wilms says the raid was police stopping 39 -year-old Oscar Rene Parra Rincon from carrying out ambush style killings on people and police, "What we understand is that the suspect had planned to attack citizens of the community to lure police officers to the scene so that they can then hurt them," adding that DHSPD are still investigating the plot.

"If he wanted a whole bunch of cops here that night he had a whole bunch of cops here, he could have started shooting, bullets could have went anywhere," said a stunned Culwell.

Wilms says a phone tip from someone who knows Rincon helped stop a mass killing, "I know that coming forth with this type of information can be scary but you have the whole community wanting to thank you."

Cullwell agrees, "Yeah, whoever had that tip we're thankful for it because if he had that type of ammo in the house and this is everything is all families here and we all have kids, I have kids and grandkids in my house okay so it's a scary thought."

Both say if not for swift action by police the city could be dealing with a horrible tragedy.

"I really can't stress enough how grateful we are to our brave officers," says Wilms.

"They did a good job there's no shots fired they got the whole situation taken care of," says Cullwell.

"Especially again on the heels of what happened in Texas, to think that could have been a reality here in our community sends chills down my spine," says Wilms adding this collaboration between community and police is the perfect example of what it takes to prevent tragedy and if anyone knows of someone who is a threat to themselves or others they should reach out to city resources. resources.

Rincon was booked into the Riverside County Jail in Beaumont on attempted kidnapping, attempted murder, violating probation and illegal possession of ammunition.