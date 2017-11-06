Water Bugs Infesting Pools Across The Coachella Valley - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Water Bugs Infesting Pools Across The Coachella Valley

KMIR Lauren Day, Reporter
Indio, CA -

KMIR news received numerous calls and emails to our newsroom about a bug infestation in pools across the Coachella Valley. Vector Control and an entomologist at College of the Desert said this is a problem across the valley.

Vector Control said the bugs are known as water boatmen. They are aquatic bugs that can fly as adults. The insects are completely harmless, but nuisance, especially for anyone with pools. A home owner in Indio said he's been cleaning his pool everyday for a week and the bugs keep coming back. "I thought I had it taken care of on Saturday. The entire top of the pool was completely covered, you could barely see any water," said Dennis Grice. 

Professor Kurt Leuschner with College of the Desert said the bugs can also be found on cars because they think the shiny paint is a body of water. He said the best way to get rid of the water boatmen is to wait for the wave of insects to die off on their own. 

