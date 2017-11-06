Police Investigate Officer Who Hits Female Football Fan

A Florida police officer punches a woman after she slaps him in the face as she's being carried out of Saturday's University of Miami vs. Virginia Tech football game.

Video from the stands shows four Miami-Dade police officers carrying Bridget Freitas, a 30-year-old nurse, out of Hard Rock Stadium. She slaps one, who reacts with a punch, and she appears to go limp.

Police say Freitas was belligerent, arguing with fans and cursing. She's charged with felony battery on a police officer. A spokesperson says the police department is reviewing the video to make sure proper procedures were followed.

This is the statement from Miami-Dade County Police Department:

"Promoting a safe and secure environment during any special event is our primary concern. After responding to a disturbance, the person in the video was being removed from the event by our officers for being disorderly. She was subsequently arrested for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Disorderly Conduct/Breach of the peace. Supervisory personnel are aware of the video and are reviewing the incident to ensure compliance with our policies and procedures."