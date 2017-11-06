Police Investigate Officer Who Hits Female Football Fan

Two people are dead and three others are injured following a major two-car crash in La Quinta.
Desert Hot Springs Police stop a man they say was actively plotting to go on a shooting spree targeting officers. Friday night, police received a tip that 39-year-old Oscar Rene Parra Rincon had unlawfully obtained ammunition.
