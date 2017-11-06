Three Hospitalized in Whitewater Crash

Three people were hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following a two-car crash today in Whitewater.

The collision was reported at 11:17 a.m. at Tamarack and Chaparral roads, just north of Interstate 10.

Story: Coroner's Identify Victims in Two-Car Crash in La Quinta

Two people suffered major injuries, while one other victim suffered moderate injuries, according to Diley Greiser of the Riverside County Fire Department. One of the victims was trapped and had to be extricated from the wreckage, Greiser said.

Story: Three Dead, One Seriously Injured in Fiery Desert Center Crash, Victims Identified

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the cause of the crash.