Palm Springs Police Enhance Patrol on Pride Parade Route

Two people are dead and three others are injured following a major two-car crash in La Quinta. It happened around 6:30 Sunday night at the intersection of Washington St. and Rancho La Quinta Dr./Eisenhower Dr. Police are investigating the crash so details are limited, but both drivers are confirmed dead. Three other passengers are injured. The intersection remains closed as officers investigate the crash. This is a developing story.
Desert Hot Springs Police stop a man they say was actively plotting to go on a shooting spree targeting officers. Friday night, police received a tip that 39-year-old Oscar Rene Parra Rincon had unlawfully obtained ammunition.
A Desert Hot Springs gang member who killed a U.S. Marine and a 17-year-old boy was found dead in his death row cell at San Quentin State Prison, authorities said Thursday.
