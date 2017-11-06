Palm Springs Police Enhance Patrol on Pride Parade Route - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs, CA -

"You can't get much better than Palm Springs gay pride," said Rob Daniel. 

Palm Springs hosted more than 100,000 visitors over the weekend to celebrate Pride in Palm Springs style.  "I have a 3-year-old so I was thinking of bringing him next year, maybe. Some Prides I've been to are very adult like. This pride is very family friendly," said Santa Clarita resident Doug Urayama. 

Palm Springs Police Department out in full force to keep the community safe. "There's a lot of police in the area to protect us. We walked down the street and felt totally safe," said Daniel.   A sense of security was provided by the careful planning of the Palm Springs Police Department.

"We had our SWAT team out here," said Sgt. William Hutchinson of Palm Springs Police Department. "We had uniformed officers and non-uniformed officers at this event. We did place some observation personnel on the roof. Obviously it gives them a much better bird's eye view of the event."

And since safety comes first at Palm Springs Pride, fun can follow.  "The LGBT community has been nothing but wonderful. They are our community, they are our family and friends," said Sgt. Hutchinson. 

