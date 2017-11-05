Coroner's Identify Victims in Two-Car Crash in La Quinta

The coroner's office Monday released the name of two men killed in a two-vehicle crash in La Quinta that also left several others injured.

Jerry Heredia, 22, of Indio, died at the scene, and Tatham Crawford, 28, of Palm Desert, died at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to get patients out of both vehicles following the crash, which was reported at 6:38 p.m. Sunday at Washington Street and Rancho La Quinta Drive, according to Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Three others were taken to hospitals by ground ambulances with injuries ranging from serious to moderate, she said. Crawford was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour after the crash.