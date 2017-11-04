Desert Hot Springs Police Say Man Was Plotting to Ambush Officers

Desert Hot Springs Police stop a man they say was actively plotting to go on a shooting spree targeting officers.

Friday night, police received a tip that 39-year-old Oscar Rene Parra Rincon had unlawfully obtained ammunition. He was allegedly going to shoot and kill police officers and shoot civilians in order to draw-out police officers.

Around 9:15 Friday night, police say they surrounded a home on Calle Azteca where they arrested Rincon.

He was booked into the Riverside County Jail in Banning on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and violation of parole.