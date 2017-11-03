Businesses Prepare for Pride 2017

Over 100,000 people are expected to celebrate pride 2017 in Palm Springs this weekend. Downtown businesses are expecting a big boom. "It's about 10 times busier than it normally is," said Robb Wirt the owner of Bongo Johnny's restaurant in Palm Springs. Next door, the owner of Palm Springs Piercing, David McCammon, said pride weekend is the busiest of the year.

Wirt has been to pride weekends all over the country, but he said Palm Springs pride is the best. "It's growing in size and it's just more relaxed, more fun. It's not as showy, people are just here to have fun."

Gregory Goodman, the owner of My Little Flower Shop, said the influx of people for pride is good for business. "Five weddings, four parties, a lot of center pieces, a lot of big pieces, fun pieces," Goodman said.

Business owners said even though they'll be working, they're excited for pride. "Pride to me is the celebration of diversity and being around your peers and just being comfortable," Wirt said.

The pride parade starts at 10:00AM on Sunday,