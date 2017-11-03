Hotel And Housing Proposed On Former Bel Air Greens Golf Course

The site of the abandoned Bel Air Greens Golf Course in Palm Springs may soon be transformed into a mixed hotel and housing development.

The developer met with members of Palm Springs neighborhood group One P.S. to discuss their plans and receive input from residents in nearby neighborhoods.

"It's in a great location. So the project is about bringing in a small hotel, restaurants, fitness center, and varying degree of housing , so three different kinds of housing built around the project to maintain that residential feel, but it's also zoned for a hotel," said Christine Hammond of P.S. One.

Right now it's just a proposal and the application has not been submitted to the city. The developer still has some hurdles to overcome.

"The property is in a flood zone and involves Coordination with Riverside County Flood Control District because of the Tahquitz Creek wash that runs through there," said Palm Springs Assistant City Manager Marcus Fuller.

People who live in the area hope something is done soon.

"It bothers us. We know that our property values are lowered by it. We just wish someone would do something about it," said neighbor Noll Laursen.

"I live behind it and it's a real eye sore," said Lou Armentrout.

But the Bel Air Golf Course did not always look the way it does today.

"Oh it was lovely. It was very nice," said Armentrout. "There was a cute little bridge that went over the pond, people would be wondering around and the Canadian Geese came and the herrings, it was a lovely place."

After years of neglect, the golf course is a shadow of it's former self.

"Now you see trash, you see bamboo that's dying you see brown areas, you see tree stumps," said Laursen.

"Awful, dead trees, abandoned buildings, grass and weeds everywhere," Armentrout said.

The property has sat dilapidated for years.

"It's property that's leased. So the property is owned by members of the Agua Caliente Tribe. It's leased land, so there's that element to it," said Marcus Fuller.