Domestic Dispute Causes Traffic Collision in Palm Springs

Nine-year-old Jacob Thompson is your average kid. His obsessions include Minecraft and Legos, and he's a huge "Star Wars" fan.
Nine-year-old Jacob Thompson is your average kid. His obsessions include Minecraft and Legos, and he's a huge "Star Wars" fan.
A Desert Hot Springs gang member who killed a U.S. Marine and a 17-year-old boy was found dead in his death row cell at San Quentin State Prison, authorities said Thursday.
A Desert Hot Springs gang member who killed a U.S. Marine and a 17-year-old boy was found dead in his death row cell at San Quentin State Prison, authorities said Thursday.
The Riverside County coroners office Wednesday released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a solo vehicle crash in Thermal.
The Riverside County coroners office Wednesday released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a solo vehicle crash in Thermal.