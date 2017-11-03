Domestic Dispute Causes Traffic Collision in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police Department responded to calls around 3:50 PM regarding domestic violence inside a PT Cruiser.

The vehicle spun out traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 near Bob Hope Drive, where another witness saw the vehicle nearly come to a stop on the freeway. A Palm Springs police officer following the vehicle saw the driver exit the vehicle and flee eastbound from the off ramp near the train tracks. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult wearing a long sleeve black shirt and black pants.

A separate vehicle stated she was travelling westbound at Bob Hope when the vehicle spun out on the eastbound side and something flew up and broke her windshield. The female says she had to leave the scene to pick up her niece, but is going to file a counter report.

Palm Springs police are searching for the male suspect, while California Highway Patrol handle the traffic collision.