CIF-SS Playoffs are in full swing for girls tennis. Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage were the only two local teams with home court advantage for first round play.

Rancho Mirage is the only local team to advance.

CIF-SS Girls' Tennis Local First Round Results:

D-2: Orange Lutheran 13, Palm Desert 5

D-2: Xavier Prep 3, El Dorado 14

D-3: Diamond Bar 4, La Quinta 14

D-3: Palm Springs 4, Contennial 14

D-4: La Lycee 2, Rancho Mirage 16

D-5: Beaumont 17, Coachella valley 1