Xavier Prep is riding down the road to a Division 5 CIF-SS title in style with back-to-back playoff sweeps. The No.8 Saints were on an 11 game win streak and made it 12 tonight against No. 9 Vistamar winning in three-straight sets 25-17, 25-22, 25-22. Xavier Prep advances to quarterfinals with a big test ahead as.the Saints will be on the road and face No. 1 La Reina Saturday night.