Palm Springs Police Steps Up Security Ahead Of Pride Parade

More than one hundred thousand people are expected to gather in downtown Palm Springs for the annual Pride festival this weekend. The challenge is how to keep all those festival-goers safe, especially in light of recent attacks in New York and Las Vegas.

Some people are concerned about the potential for an attack at Palm Springs pride.

"I think we would all be foolish not to give it some thought and to be cautious," said Pride parade-goer Doug Oliver.

Others aren't concerned at all.

"If hatred and hurting someone and fear stops you from doing anything, you have to rethink that and deal with it accordingly," said Pride Parade-goer Robert Tickle.

But the Palm Springs Police Department isn't taking any chances. They have been preparing for the event for weeks.

"Our events detail will consult with out swat team, they'll consult with our undercover units, we'll consult with street and safety crews here in Palm Springs, we'll bring in extra barricades to ensure that unauthorized vehicles don't make their way into crowded pedestrian areas," said Sgt. William Hutchinson of the Palm Springs Police Department.

The police department is also relying on intelligence information and looking at whether there has been any threat made against the pride parade. Undercover police officers will be mixing in with the crowd and keeping an eye on things without drawing to much attention. But in the end, there is only so much the police can do.

"You're never going to have one police officer for every single individual that's there...we know that if an event occurs, there's probably going to be casualties. Our job is going to be to try to reduce those number of casualties. We're going to try to get in there and stop the threat as quick as possible," Hutchinson said.

And parade goers have no illusions either.

"It's always there. The risk is always there. And unfortunately, that's the worlds we live in now," said Oliver.

There will be a lot of road closures in palm springs this weekend because of all the pride festivities. For a link to the closures, click here.