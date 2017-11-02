Production Incentive Program Launches for Coachella Valley

The Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau is encouraging production by the launch of a new program. It's an incentive for more films, commercials, photo shoots to be produced in the desert. "We want to encourage filming and production and photo shoots out here in the destination," said Joyce Kiehl with the visitors bureau. Kiehl said the bureau is setting aside $100,000 a year for productions. "How it works is you spend a minimum of $25,000, specifically in lodging, meals and permits and you can get a maximum of $5,000 back," she said.

Kiehl said the money comes from a general fund, which tourists pay for when they stay at hotels.

A local film maker said every little bit helps. "Anything that is a reward is a good thing. I think anything that is visibility and discussions is a good thing," said Thomi Clinton. Clinton hopes this program will allow others to see the beauty in the desert. "If you want a water scene you can go to the Salton Sea, you have a wide variety of things here. If you want a really good scene with the stars, you go to Joshua Tree at 2:00AM," Clinton said.

The visitors bureau said this will bring in money and exposure to the valley. "They're spending money on lodging, on food, on permits and any incidentals that they do," Kiehl said.

The incentive program is available for anyone making unscripted television, commercials, photography, as well as, feature films and scripted television.