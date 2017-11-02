Palm Springs Pride Festival Weekend Road Closures

The Riverside County coroners office Wednesday released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a solo vehicle crash in Thermal.
A Desert Hot Springs gang member who killed a U.S. Marine and a 17-year-old boy was found dead in his death row cell at San Quentin State Prison, authorities said Thursday.
As part of the Halloween fun, KMIR wanted to show our appreciation of all our viewers by hosting a "best costume" contest!
