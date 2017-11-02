Trash Truck Burns Near Coachella Valley Rescue Mission - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio

Trash Truck Burns Near Coachella Valley Rescue Mission

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Indio, CA -

A trash truck became engulfed in flames near the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio around 11:52 AM, setting off fire alarms in surrounding buildings. 

About 300 people watched on as fire crews monitored the flames and protected buildings while they worked to extinguish the fire. 

Powered by Frankly