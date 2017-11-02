Trash Truck Burns Near Coachella Valley Rescue Mission

The Riverside County coroners office Wednesday released the name of a 19-year-old man killed in a solo vehicle crash in Thermal.
As part of the Halloween fun, KMIR wanted to show our appreciation of all our viewers by hosting a "best costume" contest!
California Highway Patrol is calling this a very difficult morning as they can confirm three fatalities, and a little girl serious injured in a crash near Desert Center.
