Border Patrol Arrests Woman Convicted of Sex Trafficking

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an El Salvadoran citizen, who illegally entered the United States Wednesday evening.

At 7:30 p.m., Border Patrol agents patrolling approximately twenty-five miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry, observed a woman illegally enter the United States by scaling over the international boundary fence.

Agents arrested the woman and transported her to the Calexico Station for processing.

Once there, record checks identified the woman as Gloria Reyes-Lopez, had been previously convicted of Sex Trafficking of Children by Force, Fraud or Coercion for which she was sentenced to twenty-one months in prison. Furthermore, record checks revealed Reyes subsequently was ordered removed by an Immigration Judge on August 22, 2017.

“This individual was a convicted felon who preyed on young, innocent children” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “The men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol are this country’s first line of defense against threats like this.”

Reyes, a 62-year-old El Salvadoran citizen, will be prosecuted for Re-Entry-After-Removal.