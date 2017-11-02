Two local volleyball teams survive first round of CIF-SS playoffs

The first round of CIF-SS girls' volleyball playoffs is in the books. Seven teams from the De Anza and Desert Valley League made it to the postseason but only two survived to advance.

CIF-SS Girls' Volleyball Playoffs Round 1 Results:

D-4: Upland 3, Palm Desert 1 - 25-14, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19

D-5: J.W. North 0, Xavier Prep 3 - 25-10, 25-19, 25-7

D-5: Shadow Hills 0, Diamond Bar 3 - 14-25, 15-25, 20-25

D-5: Palm Springs 0, Hemet 3 - 25-13, 25-21, 25-14

D-7: Rancho Mirage 1, Gladstone 4 - 25-12, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17

D-7: Vista Del Lago 0, Yucca Valley 3 - 25-19, 25-15, 25-12

D-8: Coachella Valley 0, Covina 3 - 25-14, 25-12, 25-15

Round 2:

D-5: Vistamar at Xavier Prep, Thursday at 7 p.m.

D-7: Mark Keppel at Yucca Valley. Thursday at 6 p.m.