Local Artist Sets Up Community Altar for Dia de Los Muertos

Candles, flowers, mementos and treats nestled around photographs of people no longer living, all traditional elements that make up the typical Dia de Los Muertos altar set up at a place not so typical: Simeon Den Gallery in Cathedral City.

Owner and artist Simeon Den says this public space is the perfect place to share this altar, "The energy that we bring to our lives and bring to our spaces and this is just an opportunity to do that gives us a way to lead fuller lives to be connected with all the people and all the people who came before us."

For the past five years he's hosted a public altar for the community to enjoy and honor the memory of those they've lost, "They bring a photograph or memento just to remember a loved one and they share the story and experience that and people start to think about this memory it just touches their heart and opens up to other people's heart too."

He says by showing others who may not know the deep cultural and spiritual meaning behind the colorful skulls he honors the Latin American holiday, "As opposed to people just doing an altar just because it's commercial it's a kind of cool thing to do."

On this Dia de Los Muertos his mother and friends and says they're still in his life just not the way they once were, "There are spirits or angels that are always behind us and guiding us."

Den says death is one of the rare things we all have in common and this holiday shows us we can find beauty, even in death, "You may still be in mourning or may be a long time ago, you can acknowledge the morning but then celebrate their lives."

The event will take place on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at Simeon Den in Cathedral City.