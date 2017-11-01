Police Investigating WW2 Grenade Found in Dresser at Martha's Village

It's an unusual drop off at a thrift store at the Martha's Village Store in Indio. Police say sometime Wednesday, someone dropped off a chess with several drawers and inside one of the drawers was a World War II looking English hand grenade.

Authorities were able to confirm that it is authentic. From the picture we received of the hand grenade, you can see it looks very real. Police tell us out of an abundance of caution they have evacuated a 50 foot radius of the businesses nearby.

I spoke with Sgt. Dan Marshall with the Indio Police Department who says even though this is an explosive from World War II, they want to be extra cautious.

Traffic in the area is not being affected because of this, but workers have been sent home. They tell us on their way out that it was very scary to see something so real right in their hands.

Police are waiting for the riverside hazardous device team to arrive on scene and clear the device from the area.