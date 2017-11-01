Woman Arrested for Alleged Vehicular Manslaughter in Connection With Fatal Thermal Crash

An 18-year-old Thermal woman arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run for allegedly causing a fatal crash, then fleeing the scene, was released from custody today after posting $75,000 bail.

Hanna Felix is accused of making a left turn in front of a GMC Sierra whose 19-year-old driver swerved in an unsuccessful effort to avoid her Ford F-150 when she pulled into Polk Street from a driveway. The Sierra veered off the road and overturned in a dirt lot in the 6800 block of Polk Street, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Radford.

The driver, Jose Lopez of Thermal, was partially ejected from the GMC and died at the scene. One of his two passengers was thrown clear of the vehicle, and both passengers were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment of major injuries, according to Radford, who said none of the Sierra's occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Felix was arrested Tuesday night at the Oasis Garden Trailer Park in Thermal on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run and driving without a license.