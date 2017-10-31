New California Gas Tax Goes Into Effect Wednesday

Filling up a vehicle with gasoline starting Wednesday will cost more. It's a new California tax going into effect. The state said the $.12 tax per gallon will generate $5.4 billion every year. "We're going to see an investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in this county for the cities and our county roads coming from SB1," Assemblymemeber Eduardo Garcia said.

However, not everyone supports the increased tax. Luis Hurtado is a student a College of the Desert. For him, the new gas tax means less money for essentials. "Most of the pay check goes to gas and that's kind of frustrating," he explained. Hurtado commutes over an hour to Palm Desert from Thermal. "It's going to affect me because I got to put more money, more gas money, and I go to school too and I have two jobs," he said.

Garcia admitted no one likes more taxes, but he believes the benefits of the tax out weigh the costs. "Our bad roads lead to accidents, and those accidents can lead to loss of lives or significant loss of time," Garcia said.

A $40 tank of gas will now cost an extra $1.80 for drivers. Garcia said the money the tax generates will go towards repairing our roads. The expected revenue is already generating several projects across the Coachella Valley. Over the next 10 years, the money will get spread out to different cities. For instance, Cathedral City will get over $12 million to fix roads and transportation.