New California Gas Tax Goes Into Effect Wednesday

A Riverside elementary school was evacuated today when an upset parent barricaded himself in a classroom with a school staff member.
On Sunday, October 29th, at approximately 9:59 am, a residential burglary occurred in the 67900 block of Ava Court in Desert Hot Springs.
A 12-year-old boy plunged from an overpass in Virginia in an apparent suicide attempt, killing a woman who was driving her SUV on the interstate below, police say.
