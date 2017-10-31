Thousands of Law Enforcement Officers Gather in Palm Springs to Prepare for Anything

Before December 2, 2015 no one imagined a terrorist attack would happen in San Bernardino. But it did.

When the attack on the Inland Regional Center was over 14 were killed and 22 were hurt.

The same could be said for every mass shooting or terror attack. No one expected them to happen. Rick Braziel with the Police Foundation is part of a team composed of former law enforcement professionals that deconstructs major incidents and teaches officers across the country the lessons learned from each incident.

He says every agency can learn something from these events no matter the size, "Can an agency with four officers in the middle of Kansas get something out of it the same New York P.D.."

On this day he's teaching officers from across California gathered in Palm Springs the lessons learned the terrorist attack in San Bernardino, "Take that lesson learned and not say that happened in San Bernardino California so it doesn't apply here you look at it and say that can happen here, we need to learn from that."

John Lopey, the Siskiyou County Sheriff Coroner, who was in the session says this Cops West Conference and Expo where experts come together with the latest equipment and technology for law enforcement are more important than ever, "We have domestic terrorist threats, we have international terrorist threats but even the criminals in this day and age are equipped in such a way that we have to be able to respond to protect the citizens we serve and those responders so they go home at the end of the day and be with their families."

Braziel, a former police chief with over thirty years experience in law enforcement urges everyone not just first responders to think about and plan for tragedy and be prepared, "Be as creative and as imaginative as you can when you're preparing for disasters and when both law enforcement and the community are better prepared for a disaster whether it's man made or natural the less lives will be lost, the less property damage there will be and the quicker the recovery will be."