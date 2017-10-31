NTSB Blames Both Drivers and Caltrans For Deadly Bus Crash

Following a year-long investigation into the deadly bus crash last year, the National Transportation Safety Board came to the conclusion that the driver of the bus and the driver of the big rig are not the only ones with blood on their hands.

"We can see, in very human terms, the tragic results when the system fails. And on the October morning on the I-10 outside of Palm Springs, the system failed. And we had one of the most deadly highway crashes that we've seen in recent times," said N.T.S.B. Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt.

In it's final report on the tour bus crash that killed 13 people and injured many more the N.T.S.B. said there is plenty of blame to go around and it starts with the drivers.

"In this crash, not one, but two vehicle drivers, people who drive professionally for a living, were unable to respond to the cues that other motorists did act upon," said Sumwalt.

The investigation found that both the driver of the bus and the driver of the big rig suffered from Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

"Some drivers with OSA will fall asleep at the wheel. It's predictable and it's preventable, and it's taking lives," Sumwalt said.

But the drivers were not the only ones who were at fault that day. The N.T.S.B. determined the probable cause of the crash was Caltrans' inadequate transportation management plan for stopping traffic, which resulted in a hazardous situation in which law enforcement did not detect the truck's lack of movement following the traffic break and did not provide any advanced warning to the bus driver of the potential for stopped traffic ahead.

"In summary, Caltrans did not have a transportation management plan for conducting traffic breaks on the day of the crash," said Dan Walsh of the Office of Highway Safety.

If Caltrans used temporary warning signs to alert drivers of a traffic break, the crash could have been avoided.

"I think it's very disheartening for us to see the same crashed over and over and over. The same types of crashes where our recommendations are not acted upon. and this tragedy that occurred last year is another example of that," said Sumwalt. "We've seen many of these types of things before in other crashes, we're still seeing them. It's frustrating. We need for the other agencies to act."