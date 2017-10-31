Desert Hot Springs Police Arrest Three Burglary Suspects, Victim - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Police Arrest Three Burglary Suspects, Victims May Claim Property

Posted: Updated:
Desert Hot Springs, CA -

On Sunday, October 29th, at approximately 9:59 am, a residential burglary occurred in the 67900 block of Ava Court in Desert Hot Springs. Officers received information that the suspect vehicle leaving the scene of the burglary was a green Mitsubishi. 

Shortly after the report was taken, the suspect vehicle was spotted by a patrol officer. A traffic investigative stop was conducted on the vehicle in the 66300 block of Second Street. The three occupants were detained.

Story: Coroners Release Name of Woman Who Died En Route to Hospital in DHS Shooting

A search of the vehicle revealed property that was stolen during the burglary. All the suspects were arrested for burglary and were later transported to RCJ-Banning where they were booked. The three suspects are identified as 25-year-old Marcus Kennedy, 25-year-old Danny Valdes, and 27-year-old Isaiah Stagg, all of Desert Hot Springs.

Story: Coachella Man Pleads Guilty to DUI Vehicular Manslaughter for Crash That Killed San Diego Woman

On Monday, October 30th, police arrested three individuals for burglary and possession of stolen property.

Powered by Frankly