Desert Hot Springs Police Arrest Three Burglary Suspects, Victims May Claim Property

On Sunday, October 29th, at approximately 9:59 am, a residential burglary occurred in the 67900 block of Ava Court in Desert Hot Springs. Officers received information that the suspect vehicle leaving the scene of the burglary was a green Mitsubishi.

Shortly after the report was taken, the suspect vehicle was spotted by a patrol officer. A traffic investigative stop was conducted on the vehicle in the 66300 block of Second Street. The three occupants were detained.

Story: Coroners Release Name of Woman Who Died En Route to Hospital in DHS Shooting

A search of the vehicle revealed property that was stolen during the burglary. All the suspects were arrested for burglary and were later transported to RCJ-Banning where they were booked. The three suspects are identified as 25-year-old Marcus Kennedy, 25-year-old Danny Valdes, and 27-year-old Isaiah Stagg, all of Desert Hot Springs.

Story: Coachella Man Pleads Guilty to DUI Vehicular Manslaughter for Crash That Killed San Diego Woman

On Monday, October 30th, police arrested three individuals for burglary and possession of stolen property.