Standoff with Assailant Prompts Evacuation of Riverside School

A Riverside elementary school was evacuated today when an upset parent barricaded himself in a classroom with a school staff member.

Castle View Elementary School, located on Shaker Drive near Century Avenue in the Canyon Crest area of the city, was placed on lockdown in the noon hour after the assault.

According to reports from the scene, the parent entered the campus and confronted a teacher, who suffered unspecified injuries during the encounter. The suspect, whose identity had not been confirmed, barricaded himself in a classroom with a school staff member, possibly a teacher, according to police. The campus was placed on lockdown, then evacuated.

Students and staff were moved to nearby Castleview Park for their safety, according to police. There were no reports of any students being injured. No information was available regarding the reasons why the man was upset. It was unclear if he is armed.