One person in custody, multiple fatalities in Manhattan

A message located outside of Coachella Valley High School has police conducting an investigation and the school taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their students and faculty. Riverside County Sheriff's Department has confirmed a note written in marker outside of Coachella Valley High School that reads, "school shooting 10-31-2017." The school issued a blackboard alert to all students and parents to warn of the message, and the measure being taken to ensu...
A 12-year-old boy plunged from an overpass in Virginia in an apparent suicide attempt, killing a woman who was driving her SUV on the interstate below, police say.
The county coroner's office Friday publicly identified an Indio woman who was shot in Desert Hot Springs and died of her injuries en route to a hospital.
