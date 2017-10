Everything You Need to Know About Halloween 20-Seventeen

Troops of little monsters, princesses and zombies will be prowling our neighborhoods Tuesday as they trick-or-treat across the Coachella Valley.

Everyone wants to keep Halloween safe and fun for the kids, and police have some advice to help make sure it is safe. Trick-or-treating is a lot of fun for the kids, but for parents it can be stressful -- what houses to go to, making sure they are visible in the dark and staying safe.

Police will have extra eyes out for Halloween, and believe it or not they have to remind us stealing candy is a big no. If you're out on the roads they remind drivers to be watching for trick-or-treaters.

Another reminder: make sure kids have flashlights and reflective gear as they're out walking on streets. Riverside County Sheriff's reminds parents to comb through their kids' candy and toss anything that isn't wrapped.

Here is some spooky background information about Halloween, celebrated annually in the United States on October 31.

Facts:The word Halloween is an abbreviated version of the phrases All Hallows' Eve or All Hallows' Evening.

Halloween comes from an ancient pagan festival celebrated by Celtic people over 2,000 years ago called Samhain (prono: SOW ehn).

The festival took place in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and northwestern France.

Samhain means "summer's end" and marks the beginning of winter. Samhain is also thought to celebrate the beginning of the Celtic year. The Celts believed that Samhain was a time when the dead could walk among the living.

Trick-or-treating began in areas of the United Kingdom and Ireland. People went house-to-house "souling" - asking for small breads called "soul cakes" in exchange for prayer.

Adults also went door-to-door asking for food and drinks in exchange for a song or dance.

Jack-o'-lanterns are the symbol of Halloween. People in Ireland and Scotland originally used beets or turnips as lanterns on Halloween.

An Irish legend says that jack-o'-lanterns are named for a man called Jack who could not go to heaven or hell and was forced to walk the earth forever with only a coal from hell to light his lantern.

The name jack-o'-lantern can also be derived from the night watchman who would light the street lanterns every evening.

Immigrants from Ireland and Scotland brought Halloween to the United States in the 1800s. Haitian and African immigrants brought voodoo beliefs about black cats, fire, and witchcraft.

Halloween Statistics for 2017:(ALL from the National Retail Federation)

More than 179 million Americans will celebrate Halloween this year, with seven out of ten consumers planning to hand out candy. Total spending in 2017 will reach $9.1 billion, with the average consumer planning to spend $86.13 on decorations, candy, costumes and more.

Top Children's Costumes for 2017

1. Action/Superhero

2. Tie: Batman Character/Princess

3. Animal (Cat, Dog, Lion, Monkey, etc.)

4. Spider-Man

5. Star Wars Character

Top Adult Costumes for 2017

1. Witch

2. Batman Character (Batman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, etc.)

3. Animal (Cat, Dog, etc.)

4. Pirate

5. Marvel Superhero (Spider-Man, Captain America, etc.)

Top Pet Costumes for 2017

1. Pumpkin

2. Hot Dog

3. Tie: Dog/Lion/Pirate

4. Bumble Bee

5. Devil

