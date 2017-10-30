Police Investigating "School Shooting" Message at Coachella Valley High School

A message located outside of Coachella Valley High School has police conducting an investigation and the school taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their students and faculty.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department has confirmed a note written in marker outside of Coachella Valley High School that reads, "school shooting 10-31-2017."

The school issued a blackboard alert to all students and parents to warn of the message, and the measure being taken to ensure their safety. Riverside County Sheriff's Department have not identified any direct threat at this time. The message read:

"Early today, a student notified administration of a graffiti message on the outer portable west facing restroom wall in the G section of Coachella Valley High School. The message was in permanent marker and approximately 2 inches in height and 4 inches in width. The message read, "school shooting 10-31-2017.

Immediately, administration contacted Riverside County School Resource Officer Lopez. Officer Lopez conducted an investigation. He was not able to find any evidence connecting the graffiti to students at Coachella Valley High School.

As a precaution:

Riverside County Sheriff's will proved additional patrol as a precautionary measure.

Riverside County Probation will provide additional officers as a precautionary measure.

District Security will provide additional officers as a precautionary measure.

Stay tuned with KMIR News as this story develops.