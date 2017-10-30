West Nile Virus Boom in California

According to the Centers for Disease Control 21 people have died as a result of West Nile Virus in California. That's more than any other state by a long shot The second highest is Arizona with six and the human infection rate is about three times higher than any other state. And in Riverside County cases went from 10 last year to 26 this year so far this year.

"We've also had more mosquitoes this year compared to last year part of that might be because of the winter that we had it was wet it was kind of cool for part of it but not too cold," says Jennifer Hinke, the laboratory manager at the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

That mild winter means a longer mosquito season. In the valley mosquitoes tested positive for the virus in almost every city in the East Valley, but they were also found in Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Thousand Palms.

But Hinke says that can change quickly, "All it takes is birds moving from one of those other cities into that area and those mosquitoes biting that bird that might be sick."

And because people are mobile too, there are people infected with the virus in cities without positive mosquito samples.

Hinke says, in most cases the disease is mild or symptom free but for some West Nile Virus can be a serious illness, "For some people that means that there are life long impacts afterwards that they may have problems walking, speaking, they can be placed in a coma and unfortunately some folks do die from this disease," adding while they can't predict who will develop the deadly form, the elderly, children and people with compromised immune systems are more at risk.

"It feels like a flu that just doesn't go away if you've got something that's hanging around and you're just not shaking it, it's a good idea to go see your doctor and get checked out," says Hinke.

There is no cure or vaccine so prevention is key.

If you notice a mosquito problem in your area call vector control, they will come out and help: (760) 342-8287

Here are some tips from the CDC to prevent West Nile Virus:

Tips for Everyone

Always follow the product label instructions.

Reapply insect repellent as directed. Do not spray repellent on the skin under clothing. If you are also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second.



Tips for Babies & Children

Always follow instructions when applying insect repellent to children.

Do not use insect repellent on babies younger than 2 months old.

Do not apply insect repellent onto a child’s hands, eyes, mouth, and cut or irritated skin. Adults: Spray insect repellent onto your hands and then apply to a child’s face.

Do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) or para-menthane-diol (PMD) on children under 3 years old.

Natural insect repellents (repellents not registered with EPA)

We do not know the effectiveness of non-EPA registered insect repellents, including some natural repellents.

To protect yourself against diseases spread by mosquitoes, CDC and EPA recommend using an EPA-registered insect repellent.

Choosing an EPA-registered repellent ensures the EPA has evaluated the product for effectiveness.

Protect your baby or child

Dress your child in clothing that covers arms and legs.

Cover crib, stroller, and baby carrier with mosquito netting. Wear long sleeved shirts and long pants

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Treat items, such as boots, pants, socks, and tents, with permethrin* or buy permethrin-treated clothing and gear. Permethrin-treated clothing will protect you after multiple washings. See product information to find out how long the protection will last. If treating items yourself, follow the product instructions. Do not use permethrin products directly on skin.



*In some places, such as Puerto Rico, where permethrin products have been used for years in mosquito control efforts, mosquitoes have become resistant to it. In areas with high levels of resistance, use of permethrin is not likely to be effective.

Take steps to control mosquitoes inside and outside your home