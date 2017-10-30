Teal Pumpkins Signal Allergy-Free Treats

This Halloween, you might be seeing more teal colored pumpkins at door steps. It's part of the Teal Pumpkin Project and is a signal for trick-or-treaters that a house is giving away allergy-free treats.

Related: Halloween Trick-or-Treating Safety Advice

Home owner Tricia Eppelheimer said she's always given away allergy-free goodies, but this is the first year she is participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project movement. The teal color represents food allergy awareness and is part of the movement.

Dr. David Waldman is an Allergist at Eisenhower Medical Center. He said the Teal Pumpkin Project is a smart way to do trick-or-treating. "The pumpkin project is just one more thing that we're doing for kids with severe allergies to prevent them from getting sick," Dr. Waldman said.

Eppelheimer said she's always wanted everyone to feel included when trick-or-treating. "My best friend, gosh she's allergic to shell fish, she's allergic to whey, she's allergic to gluten," she said. Eppelheimer said more kids have food allergies than you might think. "A lot of the little kids go for the glow sticks," she said.

Dr. Waldman said it is important kids with allergies have options other than candy. "How many kids can tell there are peanuts in Snickers bars? And Snickers are kind of fun to get when you go trick or treating," he explained. Dr. Waldman said the most common allergy is nuts, and unfortunately, nuts are in almost everything.

If you want to participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project, you can go to www.foodallergy.org and register to let trick-or-treaters know where they can find allergy-free treats.