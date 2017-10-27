Hometown Hero Honored: Final Farewell to Firefighter Garrett Paiz

It was a send off fit for a hero. Destiny Church in Indio was overflowing with family, friends, firefighters, dignitaries and the community to honor the life of a man who gave his life to save others: Firefighter Garrett Paiz.

Garrett was a contract firefighter who comes from a long line of firefighters. Cal Fire Riverside made sure every detail was perfect, practicing for six hours the night before to make sure every second was on time and fit for a hometown hero, still the service ran late because so many showed up to pay their respects. The church had to have an overflow room.

"When I was told the line was out the door and around the corner it brought me to tears," says his sister Cinthia Paiz.

Garrett was killed when his water tanker overturned on some of the steepest terrains in Napa. He was helping stop the Nun Fire from burning through the Robert Mondavi Winery. These have been the deadliest wildfires in California's history. He was the only one who died running into danger. The only firefighter killed. Those who knew him best say that was exactly the kind of man Garrett was.

"Garrett loved what he did matter of fact he would volunteer what most of us wouldn't do when everybody is gathering their stuff and leaving the scene, here comes Garrett, going to the scene, he wasn't just thinking about himself or his family, no he was thinking about , who can i rescue, who can I save," said the family's pastor Obed Martinez.

His cousin Jesse Michel, a Cal Fire firefighter who was on the front lines of the same fire but was pulled off after Garrett's accident says Garrett was the kind of person you wanted by your side, always hardworking, always cared, "I'm so proud of him, he worked hard for everything he had, I'm just so proud of him."

Congressman Raul Ruiz, (CA-36), a family friend, gave the family a flag flown in the nation's capital in his honor, along with a certificate stating firefighter Garrett Paiz's sacrifice will be written in our nation's history.

Garrett was a hero's hero.

His crew from the volunteer fire department where he spent a lot of time helping his community in Noel Missouri, stood guard at his casket draped in a flag.

"Most boys when we were growing up dreamed of being a cowboy, a truck driver or even a fireman, but out of all of us, Garrett did it better, better than anyone could have imagined, he lived out all three of his dreams, and gave his life doing what he loved to do, saving his fellow man a firefighter," said his childhood friend, Mike Alford, a Navy veteran, who eulogized him through tears adding, "the dictionary describes a hero as a person noted for courageous acts or nobility of character, I would say that would describe Garrett to a t, Garrett was a hero, he was my hero."

His sister Cinthia is proud of his life, service and sacrifice,"He's a hero, let's go lay him down to rest and let him be at peace."

The family has asked that in instead of flowers, donations be made to the volunteer fire department of Noel, Missouri.