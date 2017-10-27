You Ask. We Investigate.® How to Spot A Real Service Dog

It is common to see service dogs at grocery stores or restaurants, but how do you tell if they are legit? A KMIR news viewer wanted to know who is responsible for enforcing service animals. Dave Boughner wrote to us saying, "I've experienced dog owners saying their dog wears a service animal vest, but really isn't a service animal."

Related: You Ask. We Investigate.® Coachella Soccer League Says Water Bill is Unreasonably High

Guide Dogs of the Desert said fake service dogs are a growing problem, and it's not easy to regulate. Linda Samulski works at Guide Dogs of the Desert and is completely blind. Her guide dog Laura is her eyes. "She helps me get around. In my every day tasks she helps me with shopping, going to run different errands, going to see friends," Samulski said. She said too often people pretend their pets are service dogs too. "I was going to a grocery store and someone said that they had a service dog, while the dog was lunging at my dog," she said of the traumatic experience.

Sarah Clapp, the Executive Director of Guide Dogs of the Desert said real service dogs do not act out. "You go in a restaurant, you'll see the dog go under the table, you don't even know they are there. You go in a shop and they are walking around," she said.

Clapp admitted proving a dog isn't a real service animal is difficult. She said it is up to the business to ask a disruptive dog's owner to leave. "Business owners can ask two questions, legitimately ask two questions: Is that a service dog? and the second question is what specific task has the dog been trained to do for you?"

Clapp added that a big problem is that it's so easy to get a fake service dog vest online. "A lot of those kits come with a certification card, and people can say 'Oh well I can show you, I have a certification card,'" Clapp explained.

Those service dogs who aren't legit are ruining it for people like Samulski. "What happens now is you have people who have legitimately trained service dogs or a guide dog and you have a business owner questioning them," Clapp said.

If you are caught with an illegitimate service dog, the fines are hefty. California law says you could go to jail for up to 6 months and be fined up to $1000.