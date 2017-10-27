Palm Desert Outlaws Vacation Rentals In Certain Areas

The city of Palm Desert voted last night to outlaw vacation rentals in certain areas of the city, ending a year long moratorium on the issue. Vacation rental owners are now on borrowed time.

"Last night the city council approved a sunset clause. So those homeowners have a year and a half. As of July 1, 2019, they would have to cease all operations," said Kevin Swartz, associate planner for the city of Palm Desert.

The cities amended ordinance will outlaw any vacation rentals in single family residential neighborhoods.

"We're the homeowners. We bought the house and we should be able to do whatever we want with the home. And I don't think that is their call. It's not your home" said Shanyce Washack.

But not all vacation rentals are on the chopping block. Condos, townhouses and any other housing complexes with a homeowners association is fair game.

"To me, I think it's just ridiculous. And there could be better ways to go about it," said Washack.

But not everyone think it's ridiculous. Some argue that the area they live in is starting to feel more like a hotel than a neighborhood.

"We don't know these people. We don't know who they are. Are they going to do something legal, illegal?" said Palm Desert resident Diane Dauner.

Some vacation rental owners have guidelines in place for their guests.

"We also have a rule sheet, that states that there's no loud noise outside after 8 pm, 9 pm and to keep it inside," Washack said.

But for some, guidelines aren't good enough.

"I am very glad that the city council ruled against having something like this happen. I mean we're all homeowners," said Dauner.