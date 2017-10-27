Coroners Release Name of Woman Who Died En Route to Hospital in DHS Shooting

The county coroner's office Friday publicly identified an Indio woman who was shot in Desert Hot Springs and died of her injuries en route to a hospital.

Alycia Alexander, 25, was shot at 10:15 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 65700 block of Eighth Street. An acquaintance attempted to drive Alexander to a hospital, but only got as far as the parking lot of the Wells Fargo on Ramon Road in Palm Springs, where the victim died about 10:45 p.m., according to police.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear, and no suspect information has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Sgt. Corinn Lindsey at (760) 329-2904, ext. 378.