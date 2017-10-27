Woman Attacked at Ruth Hardy Park, Suspect Arrested

At approximately 12:09 PM PSPD received several 911 calls about a woman who was assaulted by a male at Ruth Hardy Park and witnesses were following the suspect.

Officers arrived and learned that the victim was in a bathroom at Ruth Hardy Park to change clothes for work when a male suspect entered the restroom and forced his way into her stall. The male attacked the female inside the stall. It is believed the suspect was attempting to sexually assault her.

Witnesses who were in the park overheard the victim screaming for help and entered the bathroom. The suspect fled from the bathroom. The suspect was unable to complete the sexual assault because he was interrupted by the witnesses who came to the victim’s aid.

During an intensive search, the suspect was located by officers at Calle Chica and Via Altamira at 1:19 PM with assistance from witnesses.

The victim in this incident was able to positively identify the suspect in this attack.

While the officers had the suspect detained, they discovered that he matched the same description from an incident that occurred in the 1100 block of N Indian Canyon at 9:49 AM earlier this morning. In that incident, this same suspect approached another woman at office building and forced his way inside. The victim from this first incident was able to flee the office and call police.

At the time of the call, officers were not able to locate the suspect or determine his intent. The victim from the first incident was contacted and positively identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jonathan Nava, the same male who forced his way into her office. We now believe he was attempting to sexually assault the first victim at that time as well.